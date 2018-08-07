Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Arthur 'Misty' Thackeray got numbers from slimming world posters and an advert in a shop window

The former chairman of UKIP in Scotland has been given a final opportunity to comply with a court order or face jail.

Arthur "Misty" Thackeray, 57, admitted making a string of vulgar phone calls between October 2007 and December 2015 involving 10 different women.

He took the numbers from slimming world posters and an advert in a shop window.

But after being sentenced to a community payback order with various conditions he was back in the dock for a review of his court order.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard he had not been fully compliant with the order.

And it emerged he told his supervising officer that the phone calls were "consensual".

The court heard that as a result of his attitude, he is unsuitable for a sex offenders' programme.

'One final opportunity'

Sheriff Martin Jones QC asked defence lawyer Craig Broadley: "Is he willing to accept that this is why he's here?

"All these women, obviously having made complaints to the police?

"Is he deluding himself about whether or not these were consensual in nature?"

The sheriff added that the order was a "direct alternative to prison".

He added: "I can easily revoke the order if he's not complying and impose a custodial sentence."

Mr Broadley confirmed Thackeray was aware he must engage fully.

He also told the court his his client would make a proper effort to comply.

The sheriff added: "I'm giving him one final opportunity, I expect to see an acceptance on his part, working with his supervising officer and changing his attitude."

Thackeray will return to the court next month.

'Violated and alarmed'

The calls were made from his home in Glasgow's east end, at 1 Colme Street, Edinburgh and "elsewhere".

UKIP Scotland leader and MEP David Coburn's office is at the same address in the capital.

Thackeray pled guilty to nine charges of intentionally sending, or directing "sexual verbal communication" between 1 December 2010 and 19 December, 2015.

The women's ages ranged from 25-year-old to 66 at the time of the offences.

He was handed a community payback order with the conditions he will be supervised for three years, will carry out 270 hours of unpaid work within nine months and will be on the sex offenders' register for three years.