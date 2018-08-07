Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard Parkinson had shown no remorse

A teenager who attempted to rape a woman in a house in Glasgow has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years detention.

Steven Parkinson, 18, of Easterhouse, committed the offence on 28 May last year while the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he pushed her to the ground, removed her lower clothing and tried to rape her.

First offender Parkinson continues to deny the offence.

Judge Graeme Buchanan QC told Parkinson: "You were convicted by the jury of a serious offence which involved a nasty attack on your victim.

"At the time you were 17.

"You have shown no remorse and vehemently maintain your innocence.

"The only appropriate disposal is detention."

Parkinson, who has been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, was placed on the sex offenders register.