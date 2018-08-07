Image caption Mr Brown died following the incident on Radnor Street

A 31-year-old man who died following a disturbance in Clydebank at the weekend has been named as Dominic Brown.

Police were called to the scene near Cleddans Bar in Radnor Street at 17:45 on Sunday. Another man, aged 34, is in a serious but stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested.

They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.