Man who died after incident in Clydebank street named
- 7 August 2018
A 31-year-old man who died following a disturbance in Clydebank at the weekend has been named as Dominic Brown.
Police were called to the scene near Cleddans Bar in Radnor Street at 17:45 on Sunday. Another man, aged 34, is in a serious but stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested.
They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.