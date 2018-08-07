Image copyright Reuters Image caption The city is expected to be busy, particularly around Glasgow Green where the races finish

Road users are being reminded to plan ahead on the busiest day of the European Championships.

Europe's elite cyclists will take part in the Men's and Women's Cycling Time Trial events on Wednesday 8 August.

There will be significant road closures in place along the route, including closures around junction 15 of the M8 from early morning until late at night.

Heavy congestion is expected in Glasgow city centre with travellers encouraged to consider using trains instead.

The routes will take in a number of Glasgow and East Dunbartonshire's most famous sights on its northbound route towards Stirling.

Image copyright Wikipedia Commons Image caption Both the men's and women's races begin from the Riverside Museum

The earliest road closures begin in a phased approach from 02:00.

Temporary parking restrictions are already in place along the route and will remain in force until 23:59 on Wednesday.

Glasgow City Council parking permit holders will be able to park outside of their designated zone until Thursday.

All roads will be fully re-opened by 21:00 on Wednesday.

'Flexible approach'

Thousands of spectators are expected across both the Men's and Women's routes to see 300 of Europe's best cyclists compete.

Colin Hartley, Championships Director, said: "In order to deliver this exciting event, we're asking the travelling public to play their part and help us to deliver this amazing event by planning their journeys in advance and encouraging employers to allow staff to work flexibly, where possible.

"Public transport or active travel are the best options, whether you're going to watch the day's sporting events or commuting to and from work.

"The local road network and motorways will all be very busy, so avoid using the car if you can."

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: "I'd urge people to visit getreadyglasgow.com where there is a raft of advice and links to resources to plan their journey in advance.

"The Traffic Scotland mobile site has travel information and advice, tailored for Wednesday 8 August."

Image copyright PA Image caption Celtic will also host their Champions League tie against AEK Athens on Wednesday evening with fans encouraged to plan ahead for travelling to the match

Bus routes in and around the city centre will be altered with some services suspended while road closures are in place.

Postal deliveries and collections are also likely to be affected.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: "We'll be making every effort to make deliveries, but these may be at a later time than usual.

"Any mail we're unable to deliver to you on Wednesday will be delivered on Thursday."

The next road closures will be on Sunday 12 August for the men's road race however the route is confined to the city centre and west end of Glasgow.

European Championships Time Trial Route

Riverside Museum, Castlebank Street, Beith Street, Byres Road, A82 Great Western Road, Cleveden Road, Skaethorn Road, Cowal Road, Maryhill Road, A81 Milngavie Rd Main Street, Auchenhowie Road, Balmore Road, Glasgow Road, A81 Strathblane Road, A81 Milngavie Road, A81 Milngavie Road, A891 Strathblane Road, Glen Road, Whitefield Terrace, A891 Main Street (Lennoxtown), B822 Campsie Road, Main Street (Torrance), Torrance Road, A803 Kirkintilloch Road, A803 Springburn Road, Stirling Road, Cathedral Street, North Hanover Street, George Square, South Frederick Street, Ingram Street, High Street, London Road, Glasgow Green.