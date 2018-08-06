Glasgow & West Scotland

Man dies after incident in Clydebank street

  • 6 August 2018
Police officer at scene
Image caption The man died following the incident on Radnor Street

A 31-year-old man has died following a "disturbance" involving four people in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Police were called to the scene near Cleddans Bar in Radnor Street at 17:45 on Sunday. Another man, aged 34, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police said a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman had been arrested and inquiries were ongoing.

A police incident vehicle has been set up in the area, near the William Hill bookmakers.

