Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Slavi Todorov was driving on the wrong side of the road when he crashed

A man who killed a 76-year-old taxi driver after drinking vodka and driving on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for seven years.

Slavi Todorov, 34, was previously convicted of causing the death of Neill Mackie by dangerous driving on the A70 Coylton to Ayr road.

He was found to be almost three times over the legal drink drive limit.

The crash happened on 9 July last year after the Bulgarian had been drinking at his brother-in-law's house.

Minutes after leaving the house near Ayr, he phoned his husband and said: "I've crashed the car, baby, I'm sorry".

After a witness spotted the wreckage on the A70 Coylton to Ayr road, police officers found Todorov behind the wheel of his Range Rover Evoque.

'Impaired driving'

Mr Mackie was trapped between the steering wheel and the driver's seat of his Ford Mondeo.

The 76-year-old died in hospital from multiple injuries suffered in the collision.

Todorov had an alcohol count of 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 22 microgrammes.

A judge told Todorov at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Consumption of substantial amounts of alcohol had grossly impaired your driving."

Lord Ericht said: "You were around three times over the drink drive limit."

He said Todorov's actions had deprived the victim's wife of the husband she had known for almost 57 years.

The judge added that he had taken into account the concern Todorov had expressed for the victim immediately after the incident and the remorse he had shown.

He banned Todorov from driving for 10 years and ordered him to sit an extended test before returning to the road.