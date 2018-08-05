Cash stolen in raid on bookmakers' shop

A branch of Ladbrokes bookmakers has been robbed in Glasgow.

The raid was at about 21:50 on Saturday. Two women were working in the Anniesland Road shop.

They were threatened by a man who then made off with cash, which police described as a "three-figure sum".

The suspect is described as Scottish, about 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and with sallow skin. He was wearing a white zipped hoodie, dark jeans and white trainers.

The man had his hood and covering his face, and was carrying a black rucksack with grey markings. He also had a black bin bag wrapped round what is believed to be an item of sports equipment.

Det Sgt Robert Bowie of Police Scotland's divisional robbery unit said: "This robbery was terrifying for the two women who were working in the shop at the time. It is vital that we find the man responsible.

"Our officers are currently checking CCTV and making door to door inquiries, however we are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward and contact us.

"The man would have looked out of place prior to going into Ladbrokes, carrying a black bin bag and a rucksack. Do you remember seeing anyone in the area matching his description?

"If you have any information we would urge you to come forward and contact us."