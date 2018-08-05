Image copyright Coloursfest Image caption Police are investigating how the three came to be ill

Three people have become ill following the Coloursfest dance music event at Braehead near Glasgow.

A 19-year-old woman is in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A 21-year-old man being treated at the same hospital is reported to be "stable", as is a 31-year-old woman being treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

The three incidents are not thought to be directly connected.

Police have said an investigation into how the three became ill is "ongoing".

Coloursfest, which is now in its 17th year, began at Braehead Arena on Saturday and featured acts including Showtek, Ben Nicky and Brennan Heart.