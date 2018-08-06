Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Serco's plans will be raised at the Court of Session in Edinburgh and at Glasgow Sheriff Court

Legal action to prevent asylum seekers being evicted from properties run by the Home Office contractor Serco is due to be lodged on Monday.

The housing charity Shelter Scotland is filing papers at Glasgow Sheriff Court to prevent two tenants being issued with so-called lock-change orders.

Serco has plans to issue the eviction notices to 330 asylum seekers.

However, it agreed to suspend the action until the issue had been clarified in the courts.

The subject is also due to be raised in the Court of Session in Edinburgh after a case was lodged by Govan Law Centre, which is also trying to prevent the evictions by Serco.

Image caption Asylum seekers have received letters from Serco saying they must leave their accommodation

Shelter Scotland director Graeme Brown said the charity's legal team would present papers on Monday morning at Glasgow Sheriff Court along with a legal services agency who were acting for a third individual to prevent the lock changes.

Earlier this month, Serco, which is contracted to provide housing while applications are considered by the Home Office, said it planned to evict those tenants who had exhausted the asylum process.

The company said it was no longer willing to provide free accommodation to "over-stayers" and would serve lock-change notices to no more than 10 people a week.

Image caption The planned action by Serco has prompted days of protests in Glasgow

Their position prompted widespread criticism from politicians and campaigners who have accused the company of putting profit before people.

Following a weekend of protests outside the Home Office building in Brand Street in Glasgow, Serco said it would halt the action.

A company statement said they would "pause all further lock-change notices to other asylum seekers who have received negative decisions whilst the law is being tested and clarified".