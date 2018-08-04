Image copyright Llauren Mulveyy Image caption Local residents said the burst sounded like an explosion

A major problem with a water main has caused disruption to water supplies in the Paisley area

Scottish Water said engineers were working on the problem and hoped to have the service restored "as soon as possible".

Some local residents who have water have reported it to be discoloured.

The problem was located at Wallace Street in Paisley. One of the businesses affected nearby was Glasgow Airport.

Glasgow Airport tweeted: "We are currently experiencing disruption to a number of catering facilities as a result of a burst water mains supply in the local area and are working with Scottish Water to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Local resident Lauren Mulvey said: "Basically the road has exploded at my house at 4 o'clock this morning and sounded like what can only be described as thunder and they never managed to get the water off till just after 7. This is paisley area, so myself and others don't have any water."