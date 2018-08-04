Image caption Opponents of the forced evictions have held further demonstrations at the Home Office building

Campaigners against the eviction of failed asylum seekers in Glasgow have said housing associations in the city could be crucial to their efforts.

The charity Positive Action on Housing said it has been encouraged by their initial response.

They said local associations have pledged practical help for the asylum seekers.

The comments came as a further demonstration was held outside the Home Office centre in Glasgow.

A decision by housing provider Serco to begin the removal of some of the asylum seekers from their accommodation has triggered the latest round of protests.

Serco said 330 asylum seekers have overstayed after a final decision has been made on their applications to remain in the UK.

It has started to issue lock change, or eviction notices.

Campaigners hope the housing associations, which own some of the accommodation, can prevent measures such as the changing of locks.

The Home Office maintains that those who have no right to remain in the country should leave the UK, and accommodation will only continue to be provided temporarily if there is a practical or legal obstacle to that.