Man suffers head injuries in serious assault

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the assault happened in Morven Avenue on Friday night.

A man has been treated in hospital for head injuries following a serious assault in Paisley.

Police said the 35-year-old was attacked in Morven Avenue at about 21:00 on Friday after being approached by another man.

They have appealed for witnesses and said the incident was likely to have been seen by a number of people.

The man who was attacked has since been discharged from the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The suspect is described as being white and was wearing a red and black striped top and dark coloured trousers.

'Motive'

Officers said they were reviewing CCTV images and had been carrying out door-to-door inquiries to help with their investigation.

Det Sgt Craig Riddell said: "At this stage, the motive for the attack is unclear and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"This is a mainly residential area and I'm sure there are a number of people who witnessed the incident.

"If anyone has any information or knowledge as to who is responsible for this attack, I would urge them to contact police and pass their information on."