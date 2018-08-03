Man arrested after Carluke body discovery
- 3 August 2018
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a death in Lanarkshire.
The move followed the discovery of the body of Paul Halley, who was 43, in Carluke.
Mr Halley was found in a flat in the town's Hozier Street on Sunday morning.
The man arrested by police is expected to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Monday.