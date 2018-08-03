Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption Mr Halley's body was found in Hozier Street, Carluke

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a death in Lanarkshire.

The move followed the discovery of the body of Paul Halley, who was 43, in Carluke.

Mr Halley was found in a flat in the town's Hozier Street on Sunday morning.

The man arrested by police is expected to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Monday.