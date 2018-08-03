Image caption The fire broke out about 18:20 on Tuesday

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a suspicious fire at the old Stobhill Hospital.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the blaze in Springburn, Glasgow, about 18:20 on Tuesday.

Detectives said the fire had the potential to affect the neighbouring working hospital on the same site.

Police Scotland said the boys, aged 14 and 15, will be the subject of a report to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration.

Crews remained overnight at the scene on in Balornock Road to bring the blaze under control.

According to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde the fire broke out in the former out-patient and radiology departments and had completely destroyed the building.

A number of category B listed buildings are on the site, which opened to provide medical care for the poor in 1904.

A replacement hospital specialising in areas such as day surgery opened in 2009, with in-patient and A&E services transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.