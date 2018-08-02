Image copyright Google Image caption Susan Hogg mugged Raymond Walker on Gordon Street, Glasgow on 29 June last year

A woman has admitted assaulting an 86-year-old man and robbing him of £50.

Susan Hogg, 43, targeted Raymond Walker on Gordon Street, Glasgow, on 29 June last year, hours after he lifted the money from his account.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard she pushed the pensioner, who fell on to a bin, and then rifled through his jacket.

Hogg, from Maryhill, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Walker and robbing him of money and a card holder before escaping in a taxi.

The court heard Mr Walker went to a bank in the city centre around 9am and took £50 from his account.

He then visited the Gallery of Modern Art before making his way to Gordon Street.

Fell backwards

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan said: "The incident was witnessed by two members of the public.

"Hogg approached and pushed Mr Walker on the body, causing him to fall backwards against a bin.

"Pressure was maintained on Mr Walker's chest, as a demand was made for his property."

Hogg then went in to his jacket pocket and took a card holder with his cash in it then ran off.

Witnesses followed her and noted the registration of the taxi she got in to and passed the details to police.

She was later tracked down by officers but made no reply when she was cautioned and charged.

The court heard Mr Walker is frail and now uses a walker to help him get about.

Defence lawyer Linda Findlay said at the time Mr Walker only walked with a stick.

She said her client has significant health problems and asked the sheriff to order a background report.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence and remanded Hogg in custody.