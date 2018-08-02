Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard Ms Houston suffered life-changing injuries

A robber who struck a shop worker over the head with a hammer 10 times has been jailed for 12 years.

James McMurdy admitted trying to kill Senga Houston after he grabbed £500 from the till of a store in Catrine, East Ayrshire.

McMurdy, 40, carried out the attack last November in a bid for cash as he faced eviction from his flat.

Ms Houston suffered multiple fractures to her skull, an injury to her brain and had to undergo multiple operations.

The High Court in Glasgow heard she also also suffers from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and has little or no peripheral vision.

The judge, Lord Mulholland, told McMurdy that, but for his guilty plea he would have jailed him for 18 years.

'Pure evil'

He said: "What you have done was nothing short of barbaric - an act of pure evil."

McMurdy was told he will be monitored on licence for five years after his release.

Ms Houston no longer works, cannot drive and may need medical care for the rest of her life.

The judge added: "Her life has been changed forever. You have shown no remorse."

The court heard that after the first strike, Ms Houston cowered with her hands over her head to protect herself.

CCTV captured McMurdy pulling her hands away and striking her over the head another nine times.

McMurdy, who was represented by defence counsel John McElroy, admitted robbery and attempted murder

Ms Houston had worked at the Premier Convenience store in Catrine for about eight years.

She was alone about 14:40 on 5 November last year when McMurdy came in through the back of the shop.

He was clutching a hammer and a knife with his face covered by a piece of bedsheet.

Pool of blood

McMurdy moved Ms Houston towards the counter and demanded she open the till.

He eventually stuffed nearly £500 into his pocket.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said: "He placed both hands around the hammer, drawing it above his head before striking her causing her to fall to the ground.

"She attempted to cover her head with her hands, but McMurdy moved them away and struck her a further nine times with the hammer."

He fled, and a shopper found his victim lying in a pool of blood.

McMurdy was arrested and confessed.

A blood-stained hammer with Ms Houston's DNA on it, a knife and £485 in cash was found in his flat.

Ms Houston was only discharged from hospital on 10 January, two months after the attack.