Man seriously ill after car crashes into wall at junction

  • 1 August 2018
A73 Airdrie Road at its junction with Castlehill Road, Carluke Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on the A73 Airdrie Road at its junction with Castlehill Road, Carluke

A man was seriously injured after he lost control of his car and it crashed into a wall in South Lanarkshire.

The accident happened about 18:50 on Tuesday on the A73 Airdrie Road at its junction with Castlehill Road, Carluke.

The 29-year-old driver of the silver Renault Megane was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he is in a serious condition.

Sgt Craig McDonald urged anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

He said: "I would appeal to any motorists who were on the road on Tuesday morning and may have observed a silver Renault Megane driving beforehand, or witnessed the collision, to please get in touch."

