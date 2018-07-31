Fire crews fight blaze at Glasgow's derelict Stobhill Hospital
31 July 2018
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a derelict hospital in Glasgow.
The fire broke out at Stobhill Hospital, in the Springburn area of the city, at about 18:15.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances and an aerial ladder were at the scene.