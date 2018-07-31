Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption Mr Gilchrist was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Greenock Road, Inchinnan

Police have named a cyclist who died after his bike was in collision with a car in Renfrewshire.

Kevin Gilchrist, 51, from Langbank, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Emergency services were called to Greenock Road in Inchinnan about 15:15 on Saturday.

A family statement "Kevin was a loving husband and father to his three children. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."