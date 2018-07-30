Glasgow & West Scotland

CCTV images released after knife robbery in Glasgow city centre

  • 30 July 2018
CCTV image Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Glasgow city centre.

A 50-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint on Howard Street, near to Stockwell Street, at about 00:10 on Sunday 17 June.

The thief made off with a three-figure sum of money and other items.

The man police want to trace is described as white, mid-to-late 20s, 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark-coloured clothing with a gilet.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was robbed as he walked along Howard Street in the city centre

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites