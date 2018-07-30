Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Glasgow city centre.

A 50-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint on Howard Street, near to Stockwell Street, at about 00:10 on Sunday 17 June.

The thief made off with a three-figure sum of money and other items.

The man police want to trace is described as white, mid-to-late 20s, 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark-coloured clothing with a gilet.