More than 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict school in Glasgow's southside.

The emergency services were alerted to the fire at the former Howford School on Crookston Road at about 15.50.

Roads have been closed and people in the local area have been warned to keep windows closed as a huge plume of smoke from the blaze could been seen from miles across the city.

Two people have also been evacuated from a nearby building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Crookston Road, where firefighters are currently tackling a fire within a single-storey derelict building.

"Two people have been evacuated from a neighbouring property as a precaution."

Police Scotland said in a statement: "Significant road closures and diversions are in place. We would ask people to try and avoid the area and to close your windows if you live nearby."

Glasgow City Council said Crookston Road was closed between Paisley Road West and Brockburn Road due to the "significant" fire at the former school.

A spokesman added: "Road users should expect significant congestion as traffic attempts to find alternative routes."