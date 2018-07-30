Man charged after rape of woman in Ayrshire church yard
- 30 July 2018
A man has been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in a churchyard in North Ayrshire.
Police received reports a 42-year-old woman was sexually assaulted outside St John's in Stevenston on Monday 9 July.
They previously appealed for help to trace two men who came to the victim's aid.
Police Scotland confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.