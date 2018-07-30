Glasgow & West Scotland

Man charged after rape of woman in Ayrshire church yard

  • 30 July 2018
St John's in Stevenston Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident took place on 9 July in the grounds of St John's Church in Stevenston

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in a churchyard in North Ayrshire.

Police received reports a 42-year-old woman was sexually assaulted outside St John's in Stevenston on Monday 9 July.

They previously appealed for help to trace two men who came to the victim's aid.

Police Scotland confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites