An ice cream van driver has been jailed for 20 months after a parking rage attack on an 81-year-old man.

Steven Campbell, 45, pushed James King so hard he slumped to the ground, fracturing his hip.

Mr King had gone to help a young woman who complained about Campbell parking over three spaces at a McDonald's in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

Campbell, of Hamilton, had earlier pled guilty to assaulting the OAP to his severe injury.

Mr King was said to have been super-fit before the attack - going to the gym three times a week and still working as a delivery driver.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the victim is now a "different person" after his ordeal.

The assault happened after Mr King left the McDonald's restaurant with his wife last December.

He noticed the diner's assistant manager was beeping the horn of her car to get Campbell to move his ice cream van.

Ranted and swore

Prosecutor Lucy Adams said: "She told Mr King she was trying to park her vehicle, but was being prevented from doing so."

The pensioner stepped in and asked an "irate" Campbell to move.

But Campbell yelled back: "What's it got to do with you?"

He then leapt out of his vehicle, and "ranted and swore" at the pensioner.

Ms Adams said Mr King and the woman were "terrified".

The fiscal added: "He approached Mr King and - with both hands - pushed him on the body with force.

"Mr King fell backwards onto the ground and Campbell got into van and drove away."

The injured pensioner was helped back to his feet and was initially able to go home.

As police tried to trace Campbell, Mr King's daughter told officers her dad was still in "severe pain" days later.

It emerged he had suffered a fractured hip. The court was told the incident has left him badly affected.

He was tearful during a phone call with prosecution staff earlier this month.

Ms Adams said: "He described himself as 'a different person now'. He stated the incident has upset his whole family."

Mr King takes painkillers to help sleep at night, is "nervous" on his feet and needs a walking stick for the first time in his life, she added.

The court heard when Campbell was held by police, he said: "I can only apologise."

He was jailed for 20 months by sheriff John McCormick.