Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Lynn Tyeson has not been seen since going missing after a night out with friends

A search operation has been launched for a woman who went missing after a night out with friends in Dumfries.

Lynn Tyeson, 48, was last seen in the Whitesands area of the town at about 03:00 on Sunday.

She has been described as tall and slim with blonde, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black and white striped top, black trousers and sandals.

Police said her family was growing concerned as it was out of character for Ms Tyeson not to be in touch.

Image caption The search operation has concentrated on the River Nith

The search operation has been concentrating on the River Nith in the area where she was last seen.

Police have also been checking CCTV footage for any clues to her whereabouts.

Insp Craig Nicolson said: "We want to speak to anyone that may have been in the area of Mill Road or the Mill Green in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We know from CCTV a man was seen walking two small dogs along Mill Road towards Market Square around 03:15 and we would be keen to speak to this man."