Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck on the A8 Greenock Road, near its junction with India Drive, in Inchinnan

A 51-year-old cyclist has died after he was involved in collision with a car in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire.

The man was cycling on the A8 Greenock Road, near to its junction with India Drive, when the accident happened at about 15:15 on Saturday. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Police said the car involved was a white Ford Fiesta. The 18-year-old woman driving the car was not injured.

Officers have appealed for witnesses.