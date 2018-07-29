Cyclist dies after crash with car in Inchinnan
A 51-year-old cyclist has died after he was involved in collision with a car in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire.
The man was cycling on the A8 Greenock Road, near to its junction with India Drive, when the accident happened at about 15:15 on Saturday. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Police said the car involved was a white Ford Fiesta. The 18-year-old woman driving the car was not injured.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.