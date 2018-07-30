Image copyright SNS Group Bill Murray Image caption The new tunnel marks one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the city Glasgow since Victorian times

Scotland biggest sewer - the £100m Shieldhall Tunnel which runs under Glasgow - is now operational.

The project took two years to complete and involved 100 workers from around the world.

It is the biggest waste water tunnel in Scotland, with a 3.1 mile (4.8km) underground channel from Craigton to Queen's Park in the south of the city.

Scottish Water hopes the new sewer will improve water quality in the River Clyde and tackle flooding.

The tunnel will alleviate pressure on the existing waste water network with 90,000 cubic metres of extra storm water storage.

The completion of the tunnel marks one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the city Glasgow since Victorian times.

Roseanna Cunningham, the environment secretary who launched the tunnel's giant boring machine in July 2016, will officially switch it on at a ceremony on Monday.