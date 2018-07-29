Image copyright Hugh Close/Geograph Image caption The yachts got into trouble near Oban

Four yachts needed coastguard assistance in the Oban area on Saturday night and Sunday morning after running aground.

Three people were taken off one yacht near Puilladobhrain Anchorage at about 22:30 on Saturday.

Two other yachts were refloated after dragging their anchors in Loch Feochan and Loch Aline.

And a yacht with one person and a dog on board made a mayday call at midnight after running aground at Lismore.

The vessel refloated on the rising tide.

There are strong winds and big tides in the area, which is currently hosting the West Highland Yachting Week event.

Graham Cay, senior maritime operations officer with HM Coastguard, said: "It's been a challenging night for yacht owners.

"The weather's not been great and looks to continue like this today.

"We advise yacht owners to take care when anchoring to ensure they have good holding - a number were caught out by stronger winds and big tides.

"Also make sure you've got a means of contacting us if you get into trouble and adequate provisions and safety equipment."