Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Ryehill Road

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being assaulted in the early hours of the morning in Glasgow.

Officers were called to Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, at about 01:00 following reports of a fight.

A 22-year-old man is being treated at the city's Royal Infirmary after suffering an injury to his face.

Police Scotland would not comment on reports that the man was slashed following a fight at a house party.

They have confirmed they are investigating an assault, and say inquiries are ongoing.