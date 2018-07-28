Man treated for facial injury following Glasgow attack
- 28 July 2018
A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being assaulted in the early hours of the morning in Glasgow.
Officers were called to Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, at about 01:00 following reports of a fight.
A 22-year-old man is being treated at the city's Royal Infirmary after suffering an injury to his face.
Police Scotland would not comment on reports that the man was slashed following a fight at a house party.
They have confirmed they are investigating an assault, and say inquiries are ongoing.