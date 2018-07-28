Image copyright Zoie Malik Image caption The selfie taken by Zoie and Owais Malik before the tragic accident

The sister of a teenager who drowned in Loch Lomond earlier this month is calling for more warning notices and safety equipment at the Loch.

Zoie Malik believes if she and her brother Owais had known of the dangers they would not have gone paddling.

She believes a life buoy nearby could have saved the 17-year-old's life.

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park says it takes water safety very seriously and there is life-saving equipment in some areas.

The Malik famil, who fled Pakistan to live in Scotland in 2015, had travelled to Luss for the first time on 8 July to have a barbecue on the beach.

Image copyright Zoie Malik Image caption Owais had been enjoying a family barbecue

Their mother Shanaz sat on the beach as her teenage children paddled in the water.

Zoie, 18, told the BBC they only went into the loch for a paddle: "The water was up to my ankle it wasn't too deep at all, because I am really scared of water.

"But Owais - he could swim - he said 'you're wearing a dress to your knees, let's at least go to there. I promise you won't drown'.

"So we took two or three selfies and we just threw the mobile to the sand."

Image caption There was a sudden drop in the water

Zoie said: "We took one more step and all of a sudden that step took us down, way, way down deep into the water.

"Down there was a big rock, only one rock. I jumped to the rock on my toes, and came up to breathe and kept taking a single jump up to breathe and I was taking him with me.

"I was shouting 'help! Help! we're going to die, help!'

"My mum thought we were playing."

Image copyright Zoie Malik Image caption The family day out ended in tragedy

Their father Ismail tried to reach them and eventually got hold of Zoie's finger, but she lost hold of Owais.

She explained: "On the last jump with my brother, I came up, and I saw my dad coming towards the water. And he came further in till the water was at his chest.

"My brother pushed me with a force so that I could grab my dad's finger. But when he pushed me, Owais had lost his grip."

When a rescue team arrived they pulled Owais from the water and he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Zoie says his loss has devastated the family and she wants to stop this happening to anyone else.

She said: "I don't want any other family or any other sister to lose her brother like this.

"There were no signs there saying it was dangerous, don't go so deep. And there was nothing to help, no ring, no rope, no lifejacket, no lifeguard, nothing was there."

She would like to see life-saving equipment and even a lifeguard on the beach.

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the young man at this sad time.

"Water safety is something we take seriously and we work closely with a range of partners including Police Scotland to help ensure that everyone can enjoy water activities safely.

Image caption "There are many areas where the water depth changes suddenly and unexpectedly"

"Our rangers routinely patrol Loch Lomond, where possible during peak periods, these patrols are increased and targeted at the busiest areas of the loch. Loch Lomond covers a large area and mobile patrols are the most effective use of our resources.

"On many of the sites managed by the National Park Authority we have installed and maintain lifesaving equipment such as life rings for use in an emergency.

"Loch Lomond is a beautiful place but it can be dangerous and there are many areas where the water depth changes suddenly and unexpectedly. Even in the hot weather like we have been having recently, the loch is still very cold and shock can set in quickly.

"We would advise anyone swimming or taking part in any water based activity to be aware of their own capabilities and make sure they're well prepared before getting in the water."