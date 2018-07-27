Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption Stephen Wallace was found dead in his flat in Williamsburgh Court, Paisley.

A man is to stand trial charged with murder and then taking a picture of the dead body.

Adrian Atkinson is accused of killing Stephen Wallace at the 46-year-old's home in Paisley, Renfrewshire, in February this year.

Prosecutors claim Atkinson repeatedly struck Mr Wallace on the head and body with a "sharp instrument".

The 48 year-old also faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes claims Atkinson showed a photo he had taken of Mr Wallace "dead in his flat" to two people.

He is said to have instructed the pair "not to tell anyone" and threatened them.

Noxious substance

Atkinson was then said to have disposed of the alleged murder weapon as well as keys and a mobile phone belonging to Mr Wallace.

Atkinson faces a separate charge that he assaulted Mr Wallace on an earlier date.

This includes an accusation that he did "throw a corrosive or noxious substance in his face".

Gerry Considine, defending, pleaded not guilty on his behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Burns set a trial due to begin in October.