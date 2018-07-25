Glasgow & West Scotland

Man charged over Glasgow Orange walk priest assault

  • 25 July 2018
Canon Tom White
Image caption Canon Tom White was assaulted as a parade went past his church on Saturday 7 July

A man has been charged in connection with an assault on a priest as an Orange walk passed his church in Glasgow.

Canon Tom White, 43, was spat on outside St Alphonsus' Catholic church in the city's east end on 7 July.

Orange Lodge leaders said the attack was nothing to do with the parade. A similar march scheduled for last Saturday was postponed.

Police said a 24-year-old man is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Supt John McBride said: "This was a despicable and shocking incident and I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support during our investigation."

Image copyright Google
Image caption St Alphonsus Church is close to the Barras market in the east end

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites