Image caption Canon Tom White was assaulted as a parade went past his church on Saturday 7 July

A man has been charged in connection with an assault on a priest as an Orange walk passed his church in Glasgow.

Canon Tom White, 43, was spat on outside St Alphonsus' Catholic church in the city's east end on 7 July.

Orange Lodge leaders said the attack was nothing to do with the parade. A similar march scheduled for last Saturday was postponed.

Police said a 24-year-old man is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Supt John McBride said: "This was a despicable and shocking incident and I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support during our investigation."