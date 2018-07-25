Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash happened on the B742 near Dalrymple

Police are trying to trace a nurse who helped at a fatal car crash in East Ayrshire.

A 97-year-old passenger died as a result of her injuries in the incident on the B742 Dalrymple to Coylton road on Sunday 17 June.

A black Renault Clio collided with the grey Ford Fiesta she was travelling in outside Burnside Cottage, just outside Dalrymple.

It happened at 16:15 and police want to find the nurse who came to help.

Sgt Andy Johnston said: "We're looking to speak to a nurse who attended the scene and spoke with the driver.

"I appreciate the incident happened a few weeks ago but our inquiries have been ongoing and I'd appeal to this woman to contact us."