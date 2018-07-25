Image copyright Google Image caption The man was outside the garage for a time before the attempted robbery

A man armed with a knife has put a staff member through a "terrifying ordeal" at a service station in North Lanarkshire.

The attempted robbery happened at the BP garage on Glasgow Road in Wishaw at 01:20 on Monday.

The man entered the shop brandishing a knife and demanding money from a female member of staff who raised the alarm before the man ran off.

Police described the incident as "terrifying".

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and aged between 20 and 30.

'Waiting outside'

He was wearing a blue jacket with the hood up and dark-coloured trousers.

Det Con Victoria Ross, from Wishaw CID, said: "Although nobody was injured, this was a terrifying ordeal for the woman who was simply at her work.

"Officers have been checking CCTV and know that the man was outside the service station for a while before he entered and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him.

"There were a number of cars and people walking by at the time who may have information that can help. We urge you to come forward."