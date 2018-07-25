Police in Glasgow are appealing for information after a firearm was discharged in a "targeted attack".

The incident happened at about 13:00 on Tuesday at an address on Green Close in the Calton area and was later reported to police.

Det Insp Greig Wilkie, said: "Nobody was injured but it appears to be a targeted attack.

"If anyone has any information regarding anything suspicious around that area, please contact us on 101.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing."