Police hunt after 'machete' attack

Image caption The attackers parked near a garage on Keppochhill Road

Police are hunting two men responsible for what they believe to be a machete attack in Glasgow.

They attacked the 19-year-old man with a number of blades as he worked in a car valeting business in Pinkston Road last Thursday.

He was left with injuries to his upper body and leg and received treatment at Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the violent assault.

Det Sgt Craig Warren condemned the men behind the attack

He said such "violent and reckless behaviour" would not be tolerated by police in Glasgow.

The officer added: "The suspects targeted the victim in a sustained and unprovoked attack and it is vital that anyone with information which could help us in tracing these despicable individuals comes forward."

Police said the men used a stolen dark blue Mini One to get to the scene of the assault at about 15:30 on 19 July.

Stolen car recovered

They stopped next to 431 Keppochhill Road before making their way in to a car valeters, wearing dark clothing and hoods over their faces.

Officers said they used bladed weapons, which may have been machetes, in their attack on their victim.

As they fled the scene in the Mini, police said they drove erratically, forcing a dark blue Nissan Micra to brake sharply to avoid a collision.

The stolen car was recovered in Langmuirhead Road in the Auchinloch area around 22:55 that night.

Det Sgt Warren said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Keppochhill Road around 15:30 last Thursday who may have noticed a dark blue Mini One, or two men acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

"In particular I would like to speak to the driver of the Nissan Micra as they may have information to assist the investigation.

"This type of violent and reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and I would urge anyone with information to contact Greater Glasgow CID."