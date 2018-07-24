Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The family of Alesha Macphail say their daughter dreamed of being a YouTube star.

The mum of a six-year-old girl, who was killed while on holiday on a Scottish island, has revealed the little girl was desperate to be a YouTube star.

Alesha MacPhail was found dead after disappearing from her grandmother's home on the Isle of Bute on 2 July.

Her mum, Genie Lochrane, has shared a video of Alesha vlogging about her love of pasta, asking people to watch and make her daughter's dream come true.

She wants people to remember Alesha for who she was, not her tragic death.

In a public post on social media, Genie wrote: "Alesha always wanted to be a YouTube blogger and now unfortunately my darling baby girl will no longer be able to, so I ask for the power or everyone to share this video as far as it can go and (make) her dream come true for her."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alesha's video was filmed on board the Bute ferry

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Six-year-old Alesha MacPhail's mum wants people to remember her as she was, not for her tragic death

The video was uploaded to YouTube on Monday by Alesha's family.

In its introduction, they said: "She was a bright star in our lives and everyone who ever met her. She had big dreams too and the biggest dream she had was to be a famous YouTuber and this dream was definitely not out of her reach.

"Once again we would like to thank every single person for their support we are so grateful to every single one of you."

In the video, which appears to have been filmed on board the Bute ferry, Alesha can be seen holding up a book about her favourite food, saying: "Hi everyone, it's Alesha and today I'm going to tell you all about pasta."

She talks her viewers through the book, ending with an appeal to subscribe to her YouTube channel.

The video has had more than 15,000 views so far, with over 80 heartfelt comments and tributes.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mourners wore pink to the funeral in Alesha's memory

Her mum wants as many people as possible to watch the video, to fulfil her daughter's wishes of becoming a hit on her favourite channel.

Genie wrote: "Let's have Alesha remembered for who she actually was and what she was like on daily basis, rather than the horrible tragedy of her being taking from us.

"So please like share and also click on the video, like and subscribe on YouTube too. Thank you so much."

The schoolgirl, who teachers described as a "happy, smiley, considerate child" was laid to rest in North Lanarkshire on Saturday.

Hundreds of mourners wore pink to remember Alesha, who was found dead after disappearing from her grandmother's home on the Isle of Bute on 2 July.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alesha's family carry her coffin from her service on Saturday

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her rape and murder.

In one of the tributes her uncle described her as "the brightest thing".

Alesha had been staying with relatives on the Isle of Bute, in the Firth of Clyde, just a few days into a three-week summer break when the tragedy happened.