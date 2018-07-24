Image caption Work has continued on the south elevation and east gable

Work to dismantle "dangerous parts" of the Mackintosh Building has been progressing to plan, according to the Glasgow School of Art.

The focus of the work has been on the south elevation, above Sauchiehall Street, and the east gable, on Dalhousie street.

The work has been carried out using two cranes and a mobile elevated platform.

Top sections to the east and south walls of the south east block have now been significantly reduced in height.

Experts had previously advised parts of the building needed removed following the fire on 15 June.

Image copyright Marco Federici Image caption The work has been carried out using two cranes and a mobile elevated platform

The south section of the east gable has been taken down to match the level of the south wall and steel roof beams on the north east corner were safely removed and lifted to ground level.

Most of the material removed this week was too badly damaged to be retained but a limited amount of material was in a good enough condition and taken from the building for recording before removal to off-site storage.

Further work this week includes includes further reductions to the height of the south façade, removal of debris from the second floor level, and down taking of existing scaffolding around the north east corner of the building.