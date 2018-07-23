Image copyright Mike Gow Image caption A large number of protesters gathered for a counter demonstration at the SDL rally

A man has appeared in court charged with throwing a pyrotechnic during a far right rally in Glasgow

Martin Macaulay, 26, is accused of culpably and recklessly throwing an object and exposing people to risk of injury.

The incident happened during the Scottish Defence League rally in George Square on Saturday.

About 50 supporters of the far right group took part as well as a large group of counter demonstrators.

Police later said about 40 people - not connected to either group - threw "smoke bombs and pyrotechnics" at officers on a nearby street.

Mr Macaulay, from Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Joseph Platt granted bail and a trial was set for November.

Mr Macaulay faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at police officers and at those taking part in the SDL demonstration.

It is alleged he ran towards them "in an aggressive manner".