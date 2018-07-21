Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing took place on Cruachan Road, near its junction with Slenavon Avenue

A 29-year-old man is seriously ill in hospital after a stabbing in South Lanarkshire .

Police said he was walking on Cruachan Road in Rutherglen when he was attacked at about 21:00 on Thursday.

He taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff described his condition as serious.

Officers have appealed for information about the attack which happened near the Slenavon Avenue junction.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair.

Det Con Stephanie Bertram of Cambuslang Police Office said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Cruachan Road and Slenavon Avenue around 2100 hours on Thursday evening who witnessed any disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.

"Enquiries are being carried out in the area and officers are viewing CCTV footage to gather more information on the suspect."