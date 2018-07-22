Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The south facade of the building will be dismantled first

Business owners and residents displaced by the Glasgow School of Art fire have been warned they face arrest if they try to access their properties.

The warning from Glasgow City Council came after frustrated residents said they intended to breach a cordon around the school to retrieve property.

They have been unable to access their homes and premises since the building was gutted by fire last month.

Glasgow City Council said the building remained in a dangerous state.

A brick-by-brick dismantling of unsafe sections of the Mackintosh building is expected to take several more weeks.

The council's chief executive warned that police planned to increase their presence at the cordon and may arrest anyone attempting to breach it on Sunday.

The response followed a "notice of entry" letter circulated by Garnethill Displaced Residents Group and Sauchiehall Street Inner Cordon Businesses which demanded "full and legal access" to their properties, starting at noon on Sunday.

It continued: "This will be accomplished in an orderly and peaceful manner in succession, one at a time, and for a period of 10-20 minutes, having full understanding and recognition of the risks associated therewith..."

Responding by email to the letter, Glasgow City Council chief executive Annemarie O'Donnell said the cordon should not be breached at any time until building control officers declared that the structures hit by the fire were no longer dangerous.

She continued: "This is because the building may be subject to a sudden, unannounced, collapse.

"The building has suffered significant trauma, as a result the walls have moved in ways which will certainly lead to parts of the building collapsing. That collapse could happen without warning.

"Anyone in any adjacent buildings in the path of falling masonry would be at risk of death.

"I note from your letter that you intend to take this action 'having full understanding and recognition of the risks associated'.

"However the law compels the council to protect life, regardless of whether you wish to accept that risk."

Image caption The building is being dismantled brick by brick

Ms O'Donnell said legislation also empowered the council to evacuate buildings which were dangerous, or made dangerous by an adjacent building.

She added: "Anyone who has been displaced in this way and reoccupies the building while it is still dangerous is committing a criminal offence.

"I should tell you that I have today spoken to Police Scotland who will increase their presence at the cordon and may arrest anyone attempting to breach it."

Business owners and residents affected by the art school fire recently wrote an open letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, claiming that the local council was overwhelmed by the recovery task.

It claimed key officials had taken leave and that the council appeared to be "on holiday".

In a tweet on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon wrote: "The issues raised in your letter are being properly and thoroughly considered (which does take a bit of time) before a full response is sent, hopefully early next week."

Glasgow City Council has insisted that it has gone beyond statutory requirements in providing assistance.