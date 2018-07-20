Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Elizabeth Ewing died as a result of the crash on Thursday evening

A woman has died after her motorcycle crashed into a tree in Ayrshire.

Elizabeth Ewing was riding her Harley Davidson FLRT Freewheeler trike on Byres Road in Kilwinning at about 16:20 on Thursday when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Emergency crews attended and the 55-year-old was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where she died a short time later.

Police said a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.