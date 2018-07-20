Kilwinning woman dead after Harley Davidson trike crash
- 20 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after her motorcycle crashed into a tree in Ayrshire.
Elizabeth Ewing was riding her Harley Davidson FLRT Freewheeler trike on Byres Road in Kilwinning at about 16:20 on Thursday when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
Emergency crews attended and the 55-year-old was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where she died a short time later.
Police said a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.