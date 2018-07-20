Lawyer 'slashed in face' outside Glasgow Sheriff Court
- 20 July 2018
A lawyer has been attacked with a knife outside a court in Glasgow.
The 63-year-old man, believed to be a solicitor, was slashed in the face in Carlton Place near Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday evening.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 6.30pm last night, a 63-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Carlton Place, Glasgow.
"He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries."
The man is in a stable condition.