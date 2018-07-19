Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Orange march due to take place on Saturday has been postponed

An Orange march, due to take place in Glasgow on Saturday, has been cancelled.

The parade was due to pass the scene of a sectarian attack on a priest during a similar event on 7 July.

Police Scotland are investigating claims Canon Tom White was spat on as an Orange parade passed St Alphonsus church in the city's east end.

Glasgow City Council confirmed the walk would not go ahead following a meeting with the organisers.

The Orange Lodge said the postponement would allow time for further discussions.

Police were called after reports Canon Tom White was spat on, struck with a baton and verbally abused outside the church, near the Barras market, as the parade passed by.

Image caption Canon Tom White said he was spat on twice as a parade went past his church on Saturday 7 July

Orange Lodge leaders insisted the attack was nothing to do with the parade.

The ordeal sparked calls for a ban on Orange walks or a change of route away from the Catholic church involved in the incident.

Council leader Susan Aitken ordered Orange Lodge leaders to take responsibility for anti-Catholic behaviour occurring at their parades and warned organisers that if it did not voluntarily change the route of parades, the council would "insist".

A meeting took place between the council and the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland on Wednesday.

Following discussions, a council spokeswoman said: "Council officers had a productive meeting with the organisers.

"We will continue to engage with both the organisers and the church community - but have agreed that the planned procession will not take place on Saturday."

Image caption St Alphonsus Church is close to the Barras market in the east end of Glasgow

A spokesman from the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland said: "We welcome the opportunity to continue positive dialogue with Glasgow City Council, the police, and other stakeholders regarding future parades.

"We should be looking forward, not back, and our lodges therefore took the decision to postpone the parade due to take place this Saturday, therefore allowing some additional time over those discussions which would give everyone the opportunity to look at matters from a fresh, forward thinking perspective.

"The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland fully supports this decision."

Police continue to investigate the attack on Canon White.