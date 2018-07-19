Image copyright Google Image caption Shieldhall Road, Drumoyne

Police have confirmed a small controlled explosion has been carried out by bomb squad officers on a suspicious package in Glasgow.

Officers were called to Shieldhall Road in Drumoyne at 10:40.

The road is still closed eastbound between Cromdale Street and Mallaig Road while investigations are carried out.

Emergency services remain on the scene and a house has been evacuated.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 10:40 after a suspicious package was discovered in Shieldhall Road.

"The EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) attended and the package was made safe.

"Shieldhall Road is closed eastbound between Cromdale Street and Mallaig Road."