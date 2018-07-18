A Glasgow road has been re-opened after a burst water main caused disruption to drivers on Friday morning.

A section of Garscube Road in the Cowcaddens area of the city was closed in both directions, from the junction with Possil Road to near Corn Street, after the road became flooded.

Scottish Water said the road has now been re-opened to "minimise disruption for commuters".

Two lanes have been opened southbound and one northbound.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: "It is necessary for some restrictions, which were agreed in consultation with Glasgow City Council, to remain in place to enable the reinstatement work to continue safely.

"Scottish Water apologises to road users for any inconvenience and thanks them in advance for their patience and co-operation while the reinstatement work continues."

About 25,000 customers were thought to have had problems with their water supplies as a result of the burst main.