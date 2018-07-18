Image caption The women told the High Court in Glasgow of Sprott's explosive mood swings and attacks

A man found guilty of a catalogue of domestic abuse, including the rape of one of his partners, has been jailed for nine years.

Steven Sprott committed the offences between 1996 and 2005 at various addresses in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Sprott, 45, turned violent soon after becoming involved with the women, who are 47 and 48.

Sprott was convicted of abusing both victims and of raping the 48-year-old.

Judge Lord Mulholland ordered that Sprott, who has already been placed on the sex offenders register, should be monitored in the community on licence for three years after his release from jail.

The judge told him that his behaviour was controlling and coercive and added: "Women are not property. Within a relationship, women are not property to do with them what you wish.

"You told the social worker who interviewed you that you do not trust or like women. By your actions you are a danger to women."

'Explosive moods'

The court had heard Sprott's two victims were terrified of him and his explosive moods.

The 47-year-old spoke of being timed when she went out the house for groceries or to visit family or friends.

Sprott would explode in rage if his tea was not ready on time or if the women had annoyed him.

The jury heard that he dragged the woman around the house by her hair, punched and slapped her and nipped her.

The 48-year-old told how Sprott would grab her by the hair and pull her around, throw food at her and kick and punch her on the head and body.

On one occasion he put a knife to her throat.

Sprott also raped her on various occasions between 2003 and 2005.