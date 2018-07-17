A major search operation is under way after reports that a teenage boy is missing in a reservoir in Renfrewshire.

Emergency vehicles were sent to Glenburn Reservoir near Paisley after the alarm was raised at about 17:35.

A helicopter and police dive and marine unit are involved in the operation, as well as the fire and ambulance service.

The reservoir is located on the edge of Gleniffer Braes Country Park, to the south of Paisley.

A woman living nearby told the BBC: "I counted six police cars, three emergency boats as well as emergency response vehicles heading up to the reservoir. There was helicopter there for an hour, a fire engine and ambulances.

"A couple coming back down told me they'd seen three men, perhaps fishermen, wrapped in foil blankets sitting in the back of an emergency vehicle."