Image copyright Google Image caption Jason Gilmour denies attacking Mr Hepburn in Hill Street, Ardrossan

A 28-year-old man has denied murdering a man who died five years after a street attack in North Ayrshire.

Jason Gilmour is charged with punching, kicking and stamping on the head of Scott Hepburn in Hill Street, Ardrossan, on 11 June 2012.

Mr Hepburn, who was 18 when he was attacked, was severely injured and died on 17 April last year, at Greenfield Park Care Home in Glasgow.

Mr Gilmour, of Kilwinning, pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Burns set a trial for November.