A 26-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in East Ayrshire.

The accident happened on the B769 Stewarton to Irvine road, near West Lambroughton, at about 21:45 on Monday.

Emergency services found three men in the Volkswagen Golf and they were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock. The driver died a short time later.

The two other men remain in hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.