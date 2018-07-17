Driver dies after car crashes into tree on B769 in East Ayrshire
17 July 2018
A 26-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in East Ayrshire.
The accident happened on the B769 Stewarton to Irvine road, near West Lambroughton, at about 21:45 on Monday.
Emergency services found three men in the Volkswagen Golf and they were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock. The driver died a short time later.
The two other men remain in hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.