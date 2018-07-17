Glasgow & West Scotland

Driver dies after car crashes into tree on B769 in East Ayrshire

  • 17 July 2018
the B769 near West Lambroughton Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the B769 Stewarton to Irvine road, near West Lambroughton

A 26-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in East Ayrshire.

The accident happened on the B769 Stewarton to Irvine road, near West Lambroughton, at about 21:45 on Monday.

Emergency services found three men in the Volkswagen Golf and they were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock. The driver died a short time later.

The two other men remain in hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

