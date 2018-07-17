Image copyright Re Glasgow Image caption Ariel shots of Glasgow Green have shown that the 'green' has gone following TRNSMT

Aerial photographs have shown that Glasgow Green has lost its "green" after five days of the TRNSMT music festival and weeks of sunny weather.

Thousands of people attended the festival, which was held over two weekends, to see acts including Liam Gallagher, The Killers and Stereophonics.

More events like BBC Proms in the Park and GO-LIVE! are planned later this summer.

Image copyright Re Glasgow Image caption One photo has shown that turf is being relayed to get the colour back

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said work was taking place to lay turf back on to the green, especially in the corner where the main stage was situated.

He added: "It is certainly a combination of the sun bleaching out the grass and thousands of people walking over it.

"The grass will always be impacted at a festival like this and with duck boards in place over the weeks there was no chance to replenish the grass while the festival was ongoing."

Image copyright Re Glasgow Image caption More events are planned at Glasgow Green later this summer

With a warm and dry summer, many people are coming back from holidays to find their lawns lacking colour too.

The advice from gardening experts is to keep your grass well fed and watered, mowed regularly and if really bad to re-seed when and where you need.

Image copyright Re Glasgow Image caption Work is ongoing to re-turf Glasgow Green

TRNSMT will return next summer for a three-day event from 12-14 July.

The park has reopened to the public after being fenced off while the festival was on.

All images are copyright.